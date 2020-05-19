See All Gastroenterologists in Richmond, KY
Dr. Jagannath Sherigar, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jagannath Sherigar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They completed their fellowship with NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL

Dr. Sherigar works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology
    789 Eastern Bypass Medical Park 1 Suite 14, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Baptist Health Richmond
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Dysphagia

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 19, 2020
Took my husband to ER chocking Dr Sherigar was called,came, knew exactly what to do and by the next day my husband felt very little discomfort. He had to be scoped. Dr. was very gentle and caring and talked to me to explaned what procedure he did. Our GI doctor just had retired so glad we found him saved me search time !! ?
Lou — May 19, 2020
  • Gastroenterology
  • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Kannada
  • 1699087163
  • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
  • Muni Med Coll, Gujarat U|Muni Med Coll, Gujarat U|Richmond University Medical Center|U Edinburgh|Richmond University Medical Center|U Edinburgh
  • Bangalore Med Coll|Bangalore Med Coll/Victoria Hosp, Bowring Hosp
  • Gastroenterology
Dr. Jagannath Sherigar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherigar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sherigar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sherigar works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Richmond, KY. View the full address on Dr. Sherigar’s profile.

Dr. Sherigar has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherigar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Sherigar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherigar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherigar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherigar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

