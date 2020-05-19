Dr. Jagannath Sherigar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherigar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagannath Sherigar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jagannath Sherigar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They completed their fellowship with NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
Dr. Sherigar works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology789 Eastern Bypass Medical Park 1 Suite 14, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Took my husband to ER chocking Dr Sherigar was called,came, knew exactly what to do and by the next day my husband felt very little discomfort. He had to be scoped. Dr. was very gentle and caring and talked to me to explaned what procedure he did. Our GI doctor just had retired so glad we found him saved me search time !! ?
About Dr. Jagannath Sherigar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Kannada
- 1699087163
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Muni Med Coll, Gujarat U|Muni Med Coll, Gujarat U|Richmond University Medical Center|U Edinburgh|Richmond University Medical Center|U Edinburgh
- Bangalore Med Coll|Bangalore Med Coll/Victoria Hosp, Bowring Hosp
- Gastroenterology
