Dr. Vyapaka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagannadha Vyapaka, MD
Overview
Dr. Jagannadha Vyapaka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Locations
Jagannadha R. Vyapaka M.d. P.A.129 SW 11th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-5536
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vyapka has performed several procedures on me including stretching my throat and at least three colonoscopies. He is currently keeping an eye on my diverticulitis. I have found him to be very professional and extremely capable. He is pleasant and I will continue to use him for any internal problems I face in the future.
About Dr. Jagannadha Vyapaka, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841256450
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vyapaka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vyapaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyapaka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyapaka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyapaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyapaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.