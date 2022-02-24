Overview

Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Avasarala works at Neuroscience Associates in Greenville, SC with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.