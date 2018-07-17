Dr. Chilakamarri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagan Chilakamarri, MD
Overview
Dr. Jagan Chilakamarri, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Locations
Jagan K Chilakamarri MD2103 MACY DR, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 992-2778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chilakamarri is excellent at diagnosing , treating and supporting resolution of gaps in the patients overall quality of life resulting from the baseline condition. He addresses the patients wellbeing as a whole.
About Dr. Jagan Chilakamarri, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chilakamarri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chilakamarri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chilakamarri.
