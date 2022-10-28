See All Cardiologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Jagan Beedupalli, MD

Cardiology
Dr. Jagan Beedupalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Beedupalli works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Willis-Knighton Cardiology
    2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pericardial Disease
Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
The doctor and staff was great.
About Dr. Jagan Beedupalli, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497956601
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • LSUHSC-Shreveport
Residency
  • LSUHSC-Shreveport
Medical Education
  • Tulane University School Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jagan Beedupalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beedupalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Beedupalli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beedupalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beedupalli works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Beedupalli’s profile.

Dr. Beedupalli has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beedupalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Beedupalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beedupalli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beedupalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beedupalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

