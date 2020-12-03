Overview

Dr. Jagan Akella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Akella works at Surgical Associates of Venice & Englewood in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL and Ellenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.