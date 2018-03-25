Overview

Dr. Jagadeeshwar Reddy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Reddy works at Merced Faculty Associates in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.