Dr. Jag Sunderram, MD

Dr. Jag Sunderram, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jag Sunderram, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Sunderram works at Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
    Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
  2. 2
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Mar 08, 2019
i have been seeing Dr. Sunderram for several years. He has always taken the time to explain diagnosis for sleep apnea and sleep studies. He listens, and is very patient. He is very approachable
Mar 08, 2019
Photo: Dr. Jag Sunderram, MD
About Dr. Jag Sunderram, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1780629899
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Residency
  • Nassau County Medical Center
Internship
  • Nassau County Medical Center
Medical Education
  • KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jag Sunderram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunderram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sunderram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sunderram works at Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sunderram’s profile.

Dr. Sunderram has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunderram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Sunderram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunderram.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunderram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunderram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

