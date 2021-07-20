Overview

Dr. Jagadeesh Kumar, MD is a Dermatologist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at MARYLAND SKIN CARE CENTERS LLC in Elkton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.