Dr. Jagadeesh Ganji, MD
Overview
Dr. Jagadeesh Ganji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from JJM Med Coll, Mysore U and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Piedmont Cardiovascular P.A.1910 N Church St Ste A, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (336) 676-4388
North Carolina Plastic Surgery Center1126 N Church St Ste 101, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 676-4388Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ganji is a great doctor. He is compassionate, thorough, doesn't dodge questions and has a great sense of humor. In fact, I can say the same about his PA and all three staff there; really a nice group of people.
About Dr. Jagadeesh Ganji, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- JJM Med Coll, Mysore U
Frequently Asked Questions
