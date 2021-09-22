See All Allergists & Immunologists in Blue Springs, MO
Dr. Jag Aggarwal, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jag Aggarwal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas / School of Medicine

Dr. Aggarwal works at Aggarwal Allergy Clinic in Blue Springs, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aggarwal Allergy Clinic
    104 NW State Route 7 Ste E, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 525-8400
  2. 2
    Aggarwal Allergy Clinic Inc.
    600 NW Murray Rd Ste 306, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 524-0990
  3. 3
    Aggarwal Allergy Clinic
    101 NW Englewood Rd Ste 140, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 525-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Agammaglobulinemias, Primary Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Guardian
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jag Aggarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1699886549
    • 1699886549
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jewish Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jag Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal has seen patients for Hives, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

