Dr. Jag Aggarwal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas / School of Medicine



Dr. Aggarwal works at Aggarwal Allergy Clinic in Blue Springs, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.