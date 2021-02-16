Overview

Dr. Jaffer Bashey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Santiam Hospital.



Dr. Bashey works at Willamette Urology PC in Salem, OR with other offices in Dallas, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.