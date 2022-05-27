Dr. Jafeen Ilmudeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilmudeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jafeen Ilmudeen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jafeen Ilmudeen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Ilmudeen works at
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights, 186 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, (929) 455-2399
NYU at Cobble Hill, 97 Amity St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11201, (929) 455-2500, Monday 8:00am - 12:00pm, Wednesday 1:00pm - 5:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
She has a ton of knowledge and made me feel cared for. She spent time answering my questions and discussed fertility options in extensive detail for my partner and I (LGBTQIA). She was also able to answer any random health questions I had to great extent. Would definitely recommend to anyone.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Family Practice
