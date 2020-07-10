Dr. Jaesung Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaesung Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaesung Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery301 S Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 379-9646
2
Camarillo Office2438 N Ponderosa Dr Ste C110, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 484-5929
3
Oxnard Office1700 N Rose Ave Ste 460, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 983-0395
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is friendly and knows immediately what the problem after describing your symptoms. I highly recommend him. Thanks Dr. Lee!
About Dr. Jaesung Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
- 1376550715
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Kettering Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee works at
