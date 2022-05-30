See All Hand Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jaehon Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Kim works at Mount Sinai Hospital - Orthopedics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Broken Arm and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Orthopedic Center at Mount Sinai West
    425 W 59th St Lbby 5, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Limb Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Ganglion Cyst
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand Tendon Repair
Joint Pain
Bone Scan
Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Sprain
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Humerus Fracture
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
McMurray's Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Wrist
Arthroscopic Surgery
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Finger
Broken Neck
Carpal Fractures
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Compartment Syndrome
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dislocated Elbow
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Elbow Arthroscopy
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Replacement
Elbow Tenotomy
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Humerus
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Femur Fracture
Finger Disorders
Finger Joint Sprain
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Forearm Injuries
Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Gait Abnormality
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Gout
Hand and Elbow Microvascular Surgery
Hand and Wrist Fusion
Hand and Wrist Osteoarthrotomy
Hand Conditions
Hand Reconstruction
Hand Tendon Injuries
Hand, Elbow, and Shoulder Microvascular Surgery
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Sprain
Laceration
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Microsurgical Procedure
Morton's Neuroma
Myelopathy
Myocutaneous Flaps
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Reconstruction
Nerve Release
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurological Injuries
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Sclerosis
Tendon Injuries
Tendon Repair
Tendonitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Tenosynovitis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Total Joint Replacement
Trigger Point Injection
Ulnar Neuropathy
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wounds
Wrist Fusion
Wrist Ligament Reconstruction
Wrist Reconstruction
Wrist Replacement
Wrist Sprain
Wrist Surgery
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 30, 2022
    Dr. Kim is a very skilled doctor and has helped me greatly with a hand problem. I would recommend him anytime without hesitation. As a physician myself I appreciate his skills and bedside manners greatly and he deserves the highest praise
    Catharine Buttinger Fedeli, M.D. — May 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jaehon Kim, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Korean
    • Male
    • 1831395631
    Education & Certifications

    • Raymond M Curtis Hand Cr Union Meml Hosp
    • HARVARD COMBINED ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY RESIDENCY PROGRAM
    • Brigham &amp; Women's Hospital-Harvard Medical School
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaehon Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Mount Sinai Hospital - Orthopedics in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Broken Arm and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

