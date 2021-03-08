See All Otolaryngologists in Spring, TX
Dr. Jaecel Shah, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jaecel Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spring, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Houson Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Texas ENT Specialists in Spring, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Texas ENT Specialists
    2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 400, Spring, TX 77389 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 281-7742
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2
    Texas ENT Specialists PA
    1501 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 226-6051
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Turbinates
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery With Navigational System Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 08, 2021
    Dr. Jaecel Shah was excellent! I had trauma to the nose which deviated my septum and partially obstructed my nasal air passage. Dr. Shah was spot-on from his diagnosis, advice for the surgery and recovery. The surgical result was a success. I am very satisfied with the surgical result and with Dr. Shah. He listened to my concerns, answered my questions and had a caring approach to treatment. He was proactive in seeking out my questions. On top of the medical skills, Dr. Shah was quite pleasant to speak with and had a nice balance of professional and personal interaction. I am very pleased with Dr. Shah.
    Sam W. — Mar 08, 2021
    About Dr. Jaecel Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699020727
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Houson Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaecel Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

