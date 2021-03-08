Dr. Jaecel Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaecel Shah, MD
Dr. Jaecel Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spring, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Houson Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Texas ENT Specialists2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 400, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (832) 281-7742Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas ENT Specialists PA1501 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 226-6051Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Jaecel Shah was excellent! I had trauma to the nose which deviated my septum and partially obstructed my nasal air passage. Dr. Shah was spot-on from his diagnosis, advice for the surgery and recovery. The surgical result was a success. I am very satisfied with the surgical result and with Dr. Shah. He listened to my concerns, answered my questions and had a caring approach to treatment. He was proactive in seeking out my questions. On top of the medical skills, Dr. Shah was quite pleasant to speak with and had a nice balance of professional and personal interaction. I am very pleased with Dr. Shah.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1699020727
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- University Of Texas Houson Medical School
