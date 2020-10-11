Overview

Dr. Jae Pak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Pak works at Healthcare For Seniors in Snellville, GA with other offices in Stone Mountain, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.