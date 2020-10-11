Dr. Jae Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jae Pak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Healthcare for Seniors2160 Fountain Dr Ste 200, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 663-1986
Rosemont At Stone Mountain5160 Springview Ave, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 Directions (770) 498-4144
Summitridge Center- Psychiatry & Addictive Med250 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 442-5849
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Pak has saved my life. I believe there is no higher praise than this...!! Thank you so much. Charles
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
