Overview

Dr. Jae Nam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.