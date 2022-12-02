Dr. Jae Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jae Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jae Lee, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Hospital
Locations
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center520 Country Club Pkwy, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-5001Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been visiting and under Dr. Lee's care for 4 years. He is a wonderful, thoughtful and caring doctor!
About Dr. Jae Lee, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1154307080
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
