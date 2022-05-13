Dr. Jae Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jae Lee, MD
Dr. Jae Lee, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Virginia Heart44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-4972Wednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Reston Hospital Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
When I met with Dr Lee he was open to answering questions in a way a novice can understand. He is not in a hurry to “tell” you what he’s going to do but explains the pros and cons of several options. In addition several surgical nurses having worked with Dr Lee said “He’s the best” and they were not wrong.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Emory University School Of Medicine Program
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
