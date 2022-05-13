See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Leesburg, VA
Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Jae Lee, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Lee works at Virginia Heart in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Heart
    44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4972
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Reston Hospital Center

Treadmill Stress Test
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    May 13, 2022
    When I met with Dr Lee he was open to answering questions in a way a novice can understand. He is not in a hurry to “tell” you what he’s going to do but explains the pros and cons of several options. In addition several surgical nurses having worked with Dr Lee said “He’s the best” and they were not wrong.
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • English
    • 1083971410
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    • Emory University School Of Medicine Program
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Jae Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

