Dr. Jae-Koo An, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. An is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jae-Koo An, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jae-Koo An, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Dr. An works at
Locations
-
1
Medical City Children's Hospital7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cook's Children's7000 W Plano Pkwy Ste 110, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 306-3767Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. An?
Recomend by my daughter's pediatrician, and very happy with dr An, he is wonderful. Listens to the patient, the parents, and he is very friendly, makes you feel comfortable explaining your kids situation, without rush.. Again, I am really happy he is taking care of my little one. Would recommend him to anyone without hesitation!! Wish more doctors like him!
About Dr. Jae-Koo An, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205805447
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. An has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. An accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. An has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. An works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. An. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. An.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. An, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. An appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.