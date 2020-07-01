See All Gastroenterologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jae-Koo An, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jae-Koo An, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

Dr. An works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Medical City Children's Hospital
    7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-8844
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cook's Children's
    7000 W Plano Pkwy Ste 110, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 306-3767
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
Abdominal Pain
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2020
    Recomend by my daughter's pediatrician, and very happy with dr An, he is wonderful. Listens to the patient, the parents, and he is very friendly, makes you feel comfortable explaining your kids situation, without rush.. Again, I am really happy he is taking care of my little one. Would recommend him to anyone without hesitation!! Wish more doctors like him!
    Deh — Jul 01, 2020
    About Dr. Jae-Koo An, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205805447
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
