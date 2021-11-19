See All General Dentists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jae Kim, DDS

Dentistry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jae Kim, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Kim works at Pacific Modern Dentistry in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pacific Modern Dentistry
    2046 Westlake Ave N Ste 204, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 284-4505
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns
Bone Grafting
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Gold Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Inlay Restoration Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Onlay Restoration Chevron Icon
Pinhole Surgical Technique Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2021
    The staff is competent, friendly and reassuring. Dr Kim is responsive to your needs and obviously talented. I feel taken care of and confident in their care. And that includes the front office team and Janine!
    L.D. — Nov 19, 2021
    About Dr. Jae Kim, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053672022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jae Kim, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Pacific Modern Dentistry in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

