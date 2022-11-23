Overview

Dr. Jae Jung, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Jung works at UCLA Spine Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

