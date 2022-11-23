Dr. Jae Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jae Jung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jae Jung, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Jung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Spine Center1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 878-6066Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jung?
Dr Jung swiftly diagnosed the sources of my aches, he treated the parts he specializes in and sent me to his colleagues for their parts they specialize in. The whole process took just a couple weeks, his team wastes no time and the results are amazing. I finally got some relief after years of suffering.
About Dr. Jae Jung, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1184810707
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung works at
Dr. Jung has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jung speaks Korean.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.