Dr. Jae Eun Lee, MD

Neurology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jae Eun Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from IN-JE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Champaign Dental Group in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Graves Gilbert Clinic
    484 Golden Autumn Way Ste 201, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 515-7108
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Graves-Gilbert Clinic
    201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 515-7107
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Dementia Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Be the first to leave a review

About Dr. Jae Eun Lee, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Korean
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346622792
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • IN-JE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jae Eun Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee works at Champaign Dental Group in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

