Dr. Jae Chon, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Jae Chon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.

Dr. Chon works at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Marina Del Rey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Select Physical Therapy Holdings Inc
    2400 E Katella Ave Ste 400, Anaheim, CA 92806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 568-9030
  2
    Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc.
    6801 Park Ter Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-7200
  3
    Marina Del Rey Hospital
    4650 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-5273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 26, 2020
    It's because of the expertise of Dr. Chon I have been able to get the medical care no other doctors were seasoned enough to find.
    Wes — Jun 26, 2020
    About Dr. Jae Chon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1578534301
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jae Chon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chon has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

