Dr. Jadrien Young, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jadrien Young, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Young works at UHealth Tower in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL, North Miami, FL, Hallandale Beach, FL, Miami Beach, FL and Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kim Patrick Murray, MD
    1321 NW 14th St Ste 204, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 325-0090
  2. 2
    Kim Patrick Murray MD
    747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 305, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 444-4903
  3. 3
    Kim Patrick Murray MD
    1444 Biscayne Blvd Ste 214, Miami, FL 33132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 456-8800
  4. 4
    North Miami
    1801 NE 123rd St Ste 315, North Miami, FL 33181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 454-0544
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Hallandale
    2100 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 405, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Miami Beach
    4302 Alton Rd Ste 115, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 707-0368
  7. 7
    Aventura Office
    21550 Biscayne Blvd Ste 202, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 707-0368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Outer Ear Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Outer Ear Infection
Chronic Sinusitis

Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Smell and Taste Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 19, 2022
    Excelente
    Divina — Mar 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jadrien Young, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336343821
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
