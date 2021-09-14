Dr. Jadie De Tolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Tolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jadie De Tolla, MD
Overview
Dr. Jadie De Tolla, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.

Locations

1
NYU Langone6740 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Tolla?
Dr de Tolla helped relieve tendonitis on my wrist after a previous dr failed to do so and had actually made my wrist worse. I went to Dr de Tolla with swelling and extreme pain. She gave me a cortisone injection and when I left her office the pain was reduced by 70%. A few weeks later and I feel almost back to normal. Would recommend her.
About Dr. Jadie De Tolla, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1184043366
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Tolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. De Tolla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Tolla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Tolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Tolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.