Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jada Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jada Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center836 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 942-5375
-
2
David Demetri Kelner938 W Nelson St, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-3220
-
3
K.a.m Alliance Inc.2215 W 95th St Ste 100, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 239-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. Johnson is an excellent physician. She is a good listener. She cares and appropriate referrals as appropriate . Excellent medication management and very good communication skills. She gets an A+
About Dr. Jada Johnson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1104082734
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.