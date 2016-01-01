Overview

Dr. Jad Swingle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Swingle works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

