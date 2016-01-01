See All Cardiologists in Seattle, WA
Cardiology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jad Swingle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Swingle works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Jad Swingle, MD

  Cardiology
  22 years of experience
  English
  1447463294
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center
  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

