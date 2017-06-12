Overview

Dr. Jad Skaf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Lebanese University School of Medicine, Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Skaf works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

