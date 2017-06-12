Dr. Jad Skaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jad Skaf, MD
Overview
Dr. Jad Skaf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Lebanese University School of Medicine, Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Pennsylvania Heart and Vascular Group, PC261 Old York Rd Ste 214, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Pennsylvania Heart and Vascular Group, PC9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 501, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Superb Doctor. I had a procedure done for AFIB. He explained everything very clearly. He is very polite and takes time to explain what ever you ask. He even drew a diagram to show me where he had gone into my heart to stop the AFIB problem I had. I realize that where my problem was occurring was in an extremely difficult place but thanks to the best doctor a person could have, he did it with no problems for me. I am eternally grateful to him.
About Dr. Jad Skaf, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Lebanese University School of Medicine, Faculty of Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skaf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skaf has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Skaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.