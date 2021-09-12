Dr. Omran accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jad Omran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jad Omran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Omran works at
Locations
1
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
2
Cape Cardiology Group211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 331-3333Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Fairview General Internal Medcn101 S Fairview Rd, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 882-4464
4
Zavaro Cardiovascular Institute300 S Pierce St Ste 102, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 668-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
3 stents in LAD and feel just great! Thanks, Dr. Omran!
About Dr. Jad Omran, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1366720211
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Omran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Omran has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Omran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omran, there are benefits to both methods.