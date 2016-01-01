Dr. Jacquline Tessen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tessen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacquline Tessen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacquline Tessen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Anniston Medical Clinic PC1010 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-5631
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacquline Tessen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376595082
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tessen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tessen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tessen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tessen has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tessen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tessen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tessen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tessen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tessen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.