Dr. Jacques Winter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Max Rudansky MD & Jacques Winter MD PC755 New York Ave Ste 309, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-1250
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr. Winter in 2012 and have been a huge fan ever since. He is dedicated, caring, empathic, great listener and offers very helpful advice at managing impairments, handicaps and disabilities at each follow-up. As a long time practicing physician and Clinical Professor of Medicine at one institution and Adjunct Clinical Professor at another, I can not imagine a better neurologist to evaluate and manage neurological problems. Grateful for all he has done to help me get my life back!
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Winter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winter has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winter.
