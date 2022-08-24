Dr. Jacques Samson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacques Samson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacques Samson, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Regional One Health.
Dr. Samson works at
Locations
MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - Kingwood600 Rockmead Dr Ste 211, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (346) 275-5558
MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - The Woodlands9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 300, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-3821
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I honestly don’t know how to show this man as much gratitude that I feel. I honestly believe if it was not for him fighting for me both me and my daughter would have died. Thank you from the bottom of my heart Dr Samson.
About Dr. Jacques Samson, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1326082157
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Maternal & Fetal Medicine
- Wayne State University, Obstetrics & Gynecology
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samson has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Samson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samson.
