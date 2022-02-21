Overview

Dr. Jacques-Pierre Fontaine, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Fontaine works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Pleural Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.