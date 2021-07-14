Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Moritz works at
Locations
-
1
Gynecology and Integrative Womens Care30 E 23rd St Fl 7, New York, NY 10010 Directions (332) 203-0933
-
2
Obstetrics & Gynecology- Lower Manhattan233 Broadway Rm 2750, New York, NY 10279 Directions (646) 962-5662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moritz?
Dr. Moritz delivered all 3 of our children. I can say, without question, that he is the single best medical professional I have ever dealt with. Does it take time to get an appointment? Of course it does. That's what happens when someone is as incredible as Dr. Moritz is. Do you have to wait extra time in the waiting room sometimes? Of course you do. That's what happens when a Doctor takes as much time and care of each patient as Dr. Moritz does. He's thoughtful, incredibly caring, brilliant, and 100% supportive of patient choice while also giving insightful opinions based on decades of exceptional care. I almost never give reviews, but I happen to recommend Dr. Moritz recently and stumbled upon this website and felt compelled to let people know how grateful we are that we were able to have this man as our doctor. Forever grateful.
About Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1407857907
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moritz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moritz works at
Dr. Moritz speaks French.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Moritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.