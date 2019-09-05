See All Neurosurgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Jacques Morcos, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (61)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacques Morcos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Morcos works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    UHealth Outpatient Center
    1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-8644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 05, 2019
    Dr Jacques J Morcos is the Best of the Best neurological surgeon He made me Surgery of Complex Intracranial Aneurysm, Intracranial Approach; Carotid Circulation. Is an amazing surgeon and his Team work very professionally, in better hands I could not be. Brilliant man who takes the time to explain your options. Thank you for everything. Sincerely Elizabeth E Gallardo and you are my Angel Dr Morcos.
    Elizabeth E Gallardo in Cutler Bay, FL — Sep 05, 2019
    About Dr. Jacques Morcos, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • 1205899937
    Education & Certifications

    • Barrow Neuro Inst/St Josephs Med Ctr
    • U MN
    • American University of Beirut Medical Center
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    • American University of Beirut
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacques Morcos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morcos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morcos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morcos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morcos works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Morcos’s profile.

    Dr. Morcos has seen patients for Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morcos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Morcos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morcos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morcos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morcos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

