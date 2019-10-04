See All Cardiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jacques Lamothe, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacques Lamothe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ottawa, Fac Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Lamothe works at Cardiovascular Consultants of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates
    3131 La Canada St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 933-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hypertension
Heart Disease

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tobacco Use Disorder
Treadmill Stress Test
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Vertigo
Alkalosis
Anxiety
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardioversion, Elective
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Dissection
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Emphysema
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypogonadism
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoporosis
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Testicular Dysfunction
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 04, 2019
    Excellent caring doctor and very thorough.
    Rose Marelli — Oct 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacques Lamothe, MD
    About Dr. Jacques Lamothe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679673057
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Ottawa, Fac Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacques Lamothe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamothe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamothe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamothe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamothe works at Cardiovascular Consultants of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Lamothe’s profile.

    Dr. Lamothe has seen patients for Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamothe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamothe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamothe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamothe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamothe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

