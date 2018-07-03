Overview

Dr. Jacques Ganem, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Ganem works at Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Hawthorne in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.