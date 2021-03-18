See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Metairie, LA
Dr. Jacques Courseault, MD

Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacques Courseault, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Courseault works at Tulane Lakeside Orthopaedic Clinic in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Lakeside Orthopedics
    4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-8010
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Tulane Doctors - Sports Medicine Plus - Lakeview
    7030 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-0100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine
    202 Janet Yulman Way # SL-35, New Orleans, LA 70118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-8476
  4. 4
    Tulane Orthopaedic & Spine Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-2177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2021
    Dr. Courseault is an amazing doctor. He is very caring and extremely knowledgeable about Ehlers Danlos. His nurse is wonderful, too. We cannot recommend him highly enough.
    Stacey Welch — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Jacques Courseault, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205152162
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacques Courseault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courseault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Courseault has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Courseault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Courseault. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courseault.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courseault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courseault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

