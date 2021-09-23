See All Nephrologists in Brownsburg, IN
Dr. Jacquelynn Swan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jacquelynn Swan, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jacquelynn Swan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Putnam County Hospital.

Dr. Swan works at Hendricks Regional Health Nephrology & Hypertension Associates in Brownsburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Regional Health Nephrology & Hypertension Specialists
    5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 260, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Swan?

Sep 23, 2021
Very caring doctor
Danny Holifield — Sep 23, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jacquelynn Swan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacquelynn Swan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swan to family and friends

Dr. Swan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Swan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacquelynn Swan, MD.

About Dr. Jacquelynn Swan, MD

Specialties
  • Nephrology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1962462804
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
Fellowship
Residency
  • St. Elizabeth Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • SAINT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL
Internship
Medical Education
  • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital
  • Putnam County Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jacquelynn Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Swan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Swan works at Hendricks Regional Health Nephrology & Hypertension Associates in Brownsburg, IN. View the full address on Dr. Swan’s profile.

Dr. Swan has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.