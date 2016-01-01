Dr. Jacquelyn Sink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacquelyn Sink, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacquelyn Sink, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine RMG Naperville636 Raymond Dr Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 315-6500
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group2900 Foxfield Rd Ste 101, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Directions (630) 315-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacquelyn Sink, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- New York Medical College (Metropolitan)
- UPMC Medical Education
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
