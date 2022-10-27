Overview

Dr. Jacquelyn Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Rodriguez works at MGA Obstetrics and Gynecology in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.