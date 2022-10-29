Dr. Jacquelyn Redd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacquelyn Redd, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacquelyn Redd, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Shady Grove Medical Center1396 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (800) 777-7904
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had a painless experience. Dr. Redd was polite, friendly, informed me of the risks of my procedure and responded to my questions. I have no complaints.
About Dr. Jacquelyn Redd, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1598826034
Education & Certifications
- U Md-Baltimore Va Hosp
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Redd. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.