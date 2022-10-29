See All Gastroenterologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Jacquelyn Redd, MD

Gastroenterology
1.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacquelyn Redd, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Redd works at Kaiser Permanente Franklin Medical Offices in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Shady Grove Medical Center
    1396 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 777-7904

Hospital Affiliations
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Screening Colonoscopy
Colon Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.4
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jacquelyn Redd, MD

  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598826034
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • U Md-Baltimore Va Hosp
Medical Education
  • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jacquelyn Redd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Redd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Redd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Redd works at Kaiser Permanente Franklin Medical Offices in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Redd’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Redd. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redd.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

