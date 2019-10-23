Dr. Howitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacquelyn Howitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacquelyn Howitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Howitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lake Affect Ob Gyn & Midwifery500 Helendale Rd, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 266-1220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howitt?
She is the best! I have been a patient of her's for 24 years, she has always made me feel very comfortable. Her bedside manor is outstanding!
About Dr. Jacquelyn Howitt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1407816804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howitt accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howitt works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Howitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.