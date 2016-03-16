Overview

Dr. Jacquelyn Frigon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Frigon works at Jacquelyn S Frigon MD in Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.