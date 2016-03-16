Dr. Frigon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacquelyn Frigon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacquelyn Frigon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Frigon works at
Locations
Jacquelyn S. Frigon M.d. P.A.1801 W 40th Ave Ste 5B, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 535-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frigon?
I read negative comments about Dr Frigon and I don't understand why this doctor was one of the nicest and friendliest doctors I have ever met and she took the time to explain things to me where I could understand I would recommend he to anybody
About Dr. Jacquelyn Frigon, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1275512642
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frigon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frigon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frigon has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frigon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Frigon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frigon.
