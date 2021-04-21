Overview

Dr. Jacquelyn Dunn, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Dunn works at Legacy Devers Eye Institute in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.