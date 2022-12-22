Dr. Jacquelyn Daubert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daubert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacquelyn Daubert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacquelyn Daubert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Daubert works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Surgery Associates300 S Park Rd Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 925-2740Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Eye Surgery Associate - Weston Office2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 307, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 217-3155Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Cardiovascular Consultants of South Florida603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 250, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 431-2777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Washington National Eye Center110 Irving St NW Ste 1A-19, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-5658
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daubert?
I made an appointment because I was seeing poorly at night and had little dimension when playing pickle ball. After asking doctors and friends which eye doctor to see, Dr. Daubert was highest on the list. I really liked this doctor. She gave a thorough exam and discovered i had a fairly dense cataract in my right eye. Within a month, I had cataract surgery. The surgery went great and that night, I couldn't believe the difference in my eye sight! Crystal clear vision and I see colors so much brighter!! My experience with Dr. Daubert was outstanding from the first eye exam to my post surgery appointment. I'm looking forward to Dr. Daubert operating on my left eye. I highly recommend her and the practice. Every one was professional, kind and top-notch.
About Dr. Jacquelyn Daubert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1730573049
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daubert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daubert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daubert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daubert works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Daubert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daubert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daubert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daubert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.