Dr. Jacquelyn Ball, MD
Dr. Jacquelyn Ball, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Peak Health A Div. of Salmon Bay Group Inc.6869 Woodlawn Ave NE Ste 206, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 251-7192
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
If you want to get to the root of your issues she is the one to help you with that. She not only helps with self realization but works with you on how to approach your issues, why you have those issues and how to resolve them and live a much better life. I feel free for the first time of my life.
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1730285305
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Ball accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
