Dr. Jacquelline Leva, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacquelline Leva, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Leva works at
Locations
Ginny Leva, MD9406 59th Ave Ste E9, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 699-9737Monday10:30am - 6:00pmTuesday10:30am - 6:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday10:30am - 6:00pmFriday10:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Leva was very compassionate and caring with my care. She recommended a selection of fillers for my face that made me look beautiful and feel amazing. I definetly reccomend her
About Dr. Jacquelline Leva, DO
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Hospital
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leva works at
Dr. Leva speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.