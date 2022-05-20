See All Dermatologists in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Jacquelline Leva, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jacquelline Leva, DO

Cosmetic Dermatology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacquelline Leva, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Leva works at Ginny Leva, MD in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ginny Leva, MD
    9406 59th Ave Ste E9, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 699-9737
    Monday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acne Keloid
Acne Scars
Acne
Acne Keloid
Acne Scars

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jacquelline Leva, DO

  • Cosmetic Dermatology
  • 6 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1386182210
Education & Certifications

  • Westchester Hospital
  • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jacquelline Leva, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leva.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

